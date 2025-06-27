Guwahati ferry services halt night operations amid safety concerns

Ferry services operating from Guwahati have suspended all nighttime trips today following hazardous river conditions that pose significant risks to passenger safety.

The Inland Water Transport Division announced that floating wooden logs and powerful river currents have created dangerous navigation conditions, prompting authorities to restrict the final departure from Guwahati to 6:00 pm on June 27.

The decision affects thousands of daily commuters who rely on ferry services to cross the Brahmaputra River, particularly those travelling between Guwahati and destinations on the river's north bank.

Ferry operators emphasised that the suspension prioritises public safety and property protection over service continuity.

Strong river currents, likely intensified by recent monsoon activity, combined with debris, including wooden logs, floating downstream, have made evening and night navigation treacherous for ferry vessels. These conditions significantly increase collision risks and compromise the ability of ferry operators to maintain safe passage.

The Executive Engineer of the IWT Division Guwahati, stated that normal operations will resume once river conditions improve and navigation hazards are cleared. Passengers planning evening travel have been advised to make alternative arrangements or adjust their schedules to accommodate earlier departure times.