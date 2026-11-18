A fire broke out at a plastic waste dumping site along Boragaon Bel Ali Road in Guwahati, sending thick plumes of black smoke into the sky and triggering concern among local residents.

The blaze engulfed a large quantity of plastic waste, while a truck parked near the site was completely gutted in the fire.

Fire and Emergency Services personnel rushed to the spot and launched efforts to bring the blaze under control.

No casualties have been reported so far.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are yet to be ascertained.