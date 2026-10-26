At least four people were killed and several others, including women, were injured in a shooting incident in Guwahati’s Bora Service area on October 26, according to reports.

The firing reportedly took place near a Kalyan Jewellers outlet, in a lane adjacent to Hotel Bilas Inn.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be established.

Initial reports suggest that five people, including three men and two women, were shot during the incident. Some of the injured are reportedly staff members of the hotel.

Police officials have reached the spot and initiated an investigation. The motive behind the shooting remains unclear.

Further details are awaited.