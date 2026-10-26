Four members of the Bharali family, including a man, his wife, son and daughter, were among five people killed in a shooting incident in Guwahati’s Bora Service area on October 26.

The man’s friend was also killed in the firing, while his driver was reportedly injured.

The shooting took place near a Kalyan Jewellers outlet, in a lane adjacent to Hotel Bilas Inn. Initial reports suggest that unidentified assailants opened fire on the group.

Police reached the spot and launched an investigation. The motive behind the shooting remains unclear.

Guwahati Police Commissioner Parthasarathi Mahanta described the incident as “very sad” and said police had recovered four bodies.

“We have recovered four dead bodies, but the post-mortem is yet to be done. We will nab the accused as soon as possible,” Mahanta said.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident. The motive behind the shooting and the identities of those involved are yet to be officially established.

Further details are awaited.

