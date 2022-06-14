The Kamrup city district administration has urged the people of Guwahati not to come out of their homes unnecessarily, without any emergency.

The administration has also asked the people to be in a safe place from landslide prone/submerged areas.

The contact details are 95082-09686/Field Officer Guwahati (DDMA) 97077-27422 or Dispur Revenue Circle Officer 83760-29984/ Contact Field Officer Dispur (DDMA) at 88760-86488 or toll free no. 1077/93654-29314 of the administration.

The administration is ready to help at all times.