Guwahati flood tragedy: Woman dies after falling into open drain in Maligaon

A woman died after falling into an open roadside drain amid heavy rainfall and severe waterlogging in Guwahati on the night of April 19.

The victim, identified as Payel Nath, reportedly slipped into the drain as large parts of the city were inundated following continuous rain.

Rescue teams from Guwahati City Police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) launched a search operation immediately. After several hours, she was located around 150 metres from the spot by local youths in an exposed section of the drain.

She was found unconscious and taken to a hospital, where she was declared dead.

Authorities have since ordered the closure of educational institutions within the Guwahati Municipal Corporation area due to the worsening flood situation.