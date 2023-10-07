Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma chaired a crucial meeting to address the recent instances of flooding that have affected Guwahati and its surrounding areas. The meeting served as a platform to discuss various aspects related to the floods, including rainfall data, satellite imagery, and other contributing factors, which were presented to the Honorable Chief Minister.

In response to the unfolding situation, Chief Minister Sarma has issued directives to government officials to swiftly implement a series of mitigation measures aimed at alleviating the impact of flooding in the region.

Taking to 'X,' Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma articulated the government's proactive approach, stating, "We will strengthen the rivulet system around the city, which shall help mitigate the impact of heavy rainfall in a short duration."

The announcement comes as Assam faces continuous downpours, prompting the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) Guwahati to issue an orange alert for at least six districts in lower Assam.

According to RMC Guwahati, heavy rainfall is anticipated in the lower Assam districts of Kokrajhar, South Salmara, Chirang, Baksa, Barpeta, and Dhubri from October 6 to October 7, 2023. The meteorological department has also issued heavy rain alerts for other northeastern states.

The city of Guwahati has been contending with the consequences of relentless rains, resulting in flooding in several low-lying districts over the past couple of days. The inundation has inundated streets, presenting new challenges for both residents and authorities.

