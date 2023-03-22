An ex-student of Pragjyotish College was arrested by Guwahati police for reportedly accepting money from students in the pretence of filling up exam applications on March 22.

The accused allegedly took Rs 2000-3000 from students of HS first year.

According to college officials, the ex-student collected money from pupils whose attendance was low throughout the current academic year.

The ex-student has been identified as Dipankar Das.

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Addressing the reporters, the principal of the Pragjyotish College, Manoj Mahanta stated, "We made notice to the city police about an ex-student who was collecting money from pupils in the pretext of filling up examination forms. The boy specifically targeted HS first-year students, both boys and girls, who had low attendance over the academic year."

The principal further stated that the Bharalu police had already notified him that the juvenile had been brought to the police station for interrogation on Tuesday.

"Anybody involved in slandering the college's reputation both on and off campus will not be spared. I have explicitly advised the police to investigate the situation and uncover the racket that is receiving money in the pretext of filling out test applications," Principal Manoj Mahanta stated.

The principal also expressed regret that pupils approached such criminals rather than the school administration for their concerns with filling out test forms.

Meanwhile, the victim students who are now barred from sitting in the examination are pleading mercy from the principal and urged the college authority to grant them a chance to sit in the examination.