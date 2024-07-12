Four individuals, including two women and two men, have been arrested in connection with the murder of Raghuvendra Kumar Gupta, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, whose body was discovered in a gunny sack in Maligaon, Guwahati. The arrest was made by Jalukbari Police, who have jurisdiction over the area.

The body of Gupta, who had been renting a property in the Chalapara area of Paltan Bazar, Guwahati, was found on July 11. Family members confirmed his identity at the GMCH morgue, expressing deep concerns over the circumstances of his death, which they believe was a planned murder.

Gupta, who was engaged in the transport business, had moved to Guwahati for work. His untimely death has raised serious questions, with his family alleging foul play. The police are currently investigating the case, focusing on the motive and involvement of the arrested suspects.

Residents of the area have been shaken by the incident, as the details of Gupta's death have come to light. The discovery of the body inside a gunny sack has added a grim element to the case, leading to heightened security and scrutiny in the community.

The suspects are currently in police custody, and further investigations are underway to uncover more details about the crime. The police have assured that all efforts are being made to bring justice to the victim and his family.