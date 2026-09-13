Guwahati Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations to honour Zubeen Garg with 45-foot idol

Preparations are underway in full swing in Guwahati ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, with a 45-foot-tall eco-friendly idol of Lord Ganesha at Fatasil Ambari expected to draw large crowds of devotees this year.

The idol, which organisers claim is the tallest Ganesh idol in Northeast India, has been installed jointly by the Dr BR Ambedkar Youth Club and the Telugu Association of Fatasil Ambari.

According to the organisers, the community has been celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi in the area for around 40 years. In previous years, idols measuring 41 feet and 35 feet were installed, while this year’s idol stands at 45 feet.

Organisers said the idol has been made without plastic and synthetic colours, in keeping with the eco-friendly theme of the celebrations.

Speaking to media, club secretary Ch Govinda said this year’s main theme is dedicated to Assamese cultural icon Zubeen Garg, with the organisers seeking to remember and honour him through the celebration.

Telugu Association member DK Kamaraju said the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations will continue for seven days, from September 14 to 20. Local MLA, MP and ministers have also been invited to attend the festivities.

Ganesh Chaturthi, which marks the birth of Lord Ganesha, is celebrated with the installation of idols at homes and public venues, prayers and cultural programmes, followed by immersion of the idols.

This year, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on September 14