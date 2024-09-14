Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said today that Guwahati's status is evolving from the traditional "Gateway to North East" to a new designation as the "Gateway to South East Asia."

Sarma said, "For decades Assam’s approach was premised on ‘how much can we get from the Centre?’ We are trying to reframe this by asking, ‘how much can Assam contribute to nation building?’” He highlighted upcoming initiatives that are poised to reshape the city’s infrastructure and economic landscape significantly.

Guwahati can no longer be defined as the Gateway to North East, Guwahati is the Gateway to South East Asia and with upcoming initiatives, the city's landscape is set for a dramatic change.#AssamTribuneDialogue pic.twitter.com/H1ov3gsbKo — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 14, 2024

Earlier on September 13, Sarma announced a significant developments from a recent Assam Cabinet meeting. The Cabinet decided to amend the standard operating procedure (SOP) for the withdrawal of petty and minor cases in subordinate courts. This change aims to prioritize serious offences and alleviate jail congestion by releasing undertrial prisoners. The move will result in the withdrawal of 81,000 petty and minor cases by March 2024, according to Sarma.

Additionally, the Cabinet approved a proposal to establish a Centre of Excellence in aerospace, defence, automotive, and electric vehicle industries, led by Dassault Systems Private Ltd. The project will see an investment of Rs 200 crore from Dassault, complemented by Rs 40 crore from the state government.

Also Read: Himanta Biswa Sarma: Why is Congress opposing tribal belt and block law they introduced?