American rock band Guns N’ Roses arrived in Guwahati on Sunday, November 15 ahead of their much-anticipated concert scheduled to be held at the Khanapara Veterinary College ground on November 17.

The band members landed at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Borjhar, triggering excitement among music enthusiasts across Assam, many of whom have been eagerly awaiting the opportunity to watch the internationally acclaimed rock group perform live.

The November 17 concert will mark Guns N’ Roses' first-ever performance in Northeast India, making it a significant addition to the region's live music calendar. The event is scheduled to take place at the Khanapara Veterinary College ground, with tickets available through BookMyShow.

Guwahati is the second destination of the band's India tour. The group performed at NICE Grounds in Bengaluru on November 14 before arriving in Assam for its next show.

Formed in Los Angeles in 1985, Guns N’ Roses rose to international prominence with their debut album, Appetite for Destruction, released in 1987. The album established the band as one of the leading names in rock music.

Over the years, the group has built a global following with popular tracks such as Sweet Child O’ Mine, November Rain, Welcome to the Jungle, Paradise City and Don't Cry.

The band's arrival has heightened anticipation for the November 17 performance, which is expected to draw fans from across Assam and other parts of the Northeast. For many music enthusiasts in the region, the concert will provide an opportunity to experience one of the world's best-known rock bands performing live in Guwahati.