Guwahati gears up for IPL showdown as ticket sales surge for Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings clash

Guwahati is witnessing a surge in cricket fervour as fans across Assam prepare for a high-octane Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings at the ACA Stadium on March 30. The much-anticipated fixture has already recorded an impressive 70 per cent ticket sale, signalling a near-capacity turnout for the marquee clash.

The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Stadium is expected to host nearly 40,000 spectators, with the venue set to transform into a vibrant sea of pink and yellow—the signature colours of Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings. The match is poised to be one of the most electrifying fixtures of the season, drawing cricket enthusiasts from across the region.

In a bid to enhance accessibility and encourage student participation, organisers have introduced special ticket counters at the Brahmaputra riverfront in Uzan Bazar. Tickets for students are priced at Rs 799, while general tickets are available at Rs 1,499. These counters will remain operational on March 21 and 22 between 3 PM and 7 PM, with students required to present valid identification to avail discounted rates.

Further facilitating ticket access, an additional counter will be opened on March 24 at South Point School, located near the stadium premises, operating from 11 AM to 5 PM. The initiative, led by Rajasthan Royals, underscores the franchise’s continued focus on engaging younger audiences and expanding the sport’s grassroots appeal.