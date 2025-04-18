Preparations are underway for the Srimanta Sankardeva Award Ceremony, scheduled to be held on April 25, at Guwahati's Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra. The event will be graced by the President Murmu, who will attend as the chief guest.

A high-level inspection of the venue was carried out by Chief Secretary Ravi Kota to ensure all arrangements are in place for the smooth and dignified conduct of the event, as per the directives of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Officials reviewed every aspect of the programme, including the list of dignitaries, traffic and crowd management, and logistical support.

"Held detailed discussions with all stakeholders, with special emphasis on creating an ambience that appropriately honours the legacy of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva," a statement from the CMO read.

Special emphasis was laid on creating an atmosphere that appropriately honours the legacy of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva, whose contributions continue to shape Assam’s spiritual and cultural identity.

Stakeholders from various departments participated in the preparatory meeting and pledged coordinated efforts to ensure the success of the event.