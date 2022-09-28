The Central government on September 28 approved a new project for Rail-cum-Road Bridge across the Brahmaputra river near the existing Saraighat bridge in Guwahati.

The cost of the Rail-cum-Road Bridge across the Brahmaputra river is Rs 996.75 crore.

''Furthering PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's vision of #GatiShakti. The project for Rail-cum-Road Bridge across Brahmaputra river near the existing Saraighat bridge at Guwahati has been approved at the cost of Rs. 996.75 Cr..,'' Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari tweeted.

Furthering PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's vision of #GatiShakti,

The project for Rail-cum-Road Bridge across Brahmaputra river near the existing Saraighat bridge at Guwahati has been approved at the cost of Rs. 996.75 Cr... #PragatiKaHighway — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) September 28, 2022

Gadkari also informed that the cost of the project will be shared by NHAI and the Ministry of Railways, adding, ''The cost of approaches/viaducts is Rs 322 crore and will be entirely built by NHAI''.

He also said the bridge would connect the north bank of Assam to the south bank i.e. Guwahati across the Brahmaputra river.

''Once the bridge is completed, it would provide seamless and strategic connectivity across the river with heavy traffic at present of more than 75000 PCUs (Passenger Car Units),'' he added.