Guwahati gets Olympic-sized swimming complex as Assam steps up sports push
Himanta Biswa Sarma dedicated the Amingaon Swimming Complex in Kamrup district to the nation. The Olympic-sized venue is set to become a National Centre of Excellence in Swimming with SAI support.
- The facility includes a practice pool, diving section, gym and seats
- Around 1,500 spectators can be accommodated at the new swimming venue
- SAI will help develop it into a National Centre of Excellence
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on August 28 dedicated the Amingaon Swimming Complex in Kamrup district to the nation, marking a major addition to the state’s sports infrastructure.
The Olympic-sized facility in Guwahati has been developed with provisions for a practice pool, diving facilities, a gym and spectator seating for around 1,500 people. It is set to be developed as a National Centre of Excellence in Swimming in collaboration with the Sports Authority of India (SAI).
Sarma said the centre would provide swimmers with access to high-quality training facilities and help strengthen Assam’s contribution to competitive swimming.
He said swimming is one of the major medal-producing disciplines at the Olympics and that the new centre could help Indian athletes improve their performance at international events.
“The process of strengthening sports infrastructure is ongoing,” Sarma said, adding that the state would continue to expand facilities for athletes.
In a post on X, the chief minister said the National Centre of Excellence would provide Indian swimmers with the training needed to compete at global events.
During the inauguration, Sarma also performed push-ups at the venue, later sharing a video of the moment on social media.
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