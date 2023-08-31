Guwahati Municipal Corporation's (GMC) water supply will be disrupted from September 1 to 2 due to the modification and shifting of the existing water pumping main from the Panbazar Water Treatment Plant to the Sarania reservoir thereof, reports surfaced on August 31.

"It is for general information to water supply consumers of Guwahati Municipal Corporation tjhat water supply will be disrupted from September 1 to 2 due to modification and shifting of existing 450 mm dia raw water pumping main from Panbazar Water Treatment Plan to Sarania reservoir thereof. The works will be started from the night of September 1 and expecting to be completed the same on September 2", read a press release.

"The water supply will be resumed after completion of the work. The consumers are requested to bear with Guwahati municipal Corporation for this unfavourable circumtance", the release further read.