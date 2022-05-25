The first surgery at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Cardiothoracic and Neuroscience Centre (CNC) was completed successfully on Tuesday.

A tumour on the rear of the brain of an 11-year-old boy from Morigaon district of Assam was successfully removed.

State health minister Keshab Mahanta paid a visit to the centre earlier in the day to assess the boy’s health.

Meanwhile, Keshab Mahanta commended the doctors and personnel on performing the center’s first important surgery.

Taking to twitter, he said, “Congratulated the doctors & staff on the first critical surgery at CNC. Also had a meeting on various aspects in managing CNC with Prin. GMC, AO CNC, HoDs of Microbiology & Cardiology at GMCH, & Cardiology, Cardiothoracic, Neurology & Neurosurgery depts. professors & doctors CNC.”