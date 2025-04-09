In response to worsening traffic congestion along the Khanapara–Jorabat stretch of NH-27, the authorities have issued a comprehensive traffic advisory as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) speeds up pavement quality concrete (PQC) panel work ahead of the monsoon season.

The construction work, critical for maintaining road quality before heavy rains, has severely affected the flow of vehicles into Guwahati from Upper Assam and Meghalaya. To manage the situation and ensure timely project completion, the district administration has approved strategic diversions and movement restrictions for various categories of vehicles.

Diversion of Goods Vehicles:

All goods-carrying vehicles headed to Guwahati from Upper Assam will now be diverted at Kaliabor Tiniali and rerouted through Sonitpur–Darrang–Baihata Chariali to ease the pressure on the Jorabat bottleneck.

Time-bound Entry from Nagaon/Morigaon/Meghalaya:

Goods vehicles from Nagaon, Morigaon, and Meghalaya will only be permitted to enter Guwahati city limits via NH-27 between 10 PM and 6 AM.



Also Read: Northeast Frontier Railway builds 37 bridges, eliminates 28 level crossings to boost safety and connectivity

Alternate Routes for LMVs (Light Motor Vehicles):

LMVs coming from Upper Assam are advised to avoid the congested corridor and opt for the following alternate routes:

Digaru Point – Digaru Tiniali – Amsing Jorabat – Army Camp – Patharquarry

Digaru Point – Digaru Tiniali – Chandrapur – Panikhaiti – Narengi

Chamota – Mayong – Chandrapur – Panikhaiti – Narengi

Jagiroad – Mayong – Chandrapur – Panikhaiti – Narengi

The advisory, cleared by the competent authority, aims to mitigate travel delays, reduce commuter inconvenience, and help NHAI complete critical repairs without disruption.

Authorities have urged the public to cooperate and follow traffic directions during this period to ensure smoother and safer transit across the region.