In a major crackdown on narcotics trafficking, the Guwahati Government Railway Police (GRPS) recovered 65.5 kilograms of suspected cannabis (ganja) from four drug peddlers at platform number 1 of Guwahati Railway Station today.



Acting on a specific intelligence input, the GRPS team conducted a targeted check on Train No. 12423 DN New Delhi Rajdhani Express. The search operation led to the seizure of 44 packets of the contraband, which were being transported by the accused, who had boarded the train from Dimapur Railway Station, en route to New Delhi.



All four accused have been taken into custody, and legal proceedings have been initiated. The arrested individuals have been identified as:



Nongthombam Landson Singh (22), a resident of Wankhei Yumlembam Leikei, Imphal East, Manipur.



Raireikhan Tungshang (25), hailing from Langdang village in Ukhrul district, Manipur.



James Kamei (25), from Namdulong village, Imphal East, Manipur.



Pukhrambam Kanta Singh (24), a resident of Waheng Khumar Mayai Leikai, Bishnupur district, Manipur.



The operation marks a significant success in the ongoing efforts of law enforcement agencies to curb drug trafficking along railway routes in the Northeast.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the broader network involved in the smuggling operation.