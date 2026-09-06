Guwahati-Haflong night bus crashes into divider in Sonapur
A Guwahati-Haflong night bus crashed into a tree on the central divider at Sonapur after the driver reportedly tried to avoid an oncoming vehicle. With around 25 passengers onboard and no major casualties reported so far, the accident has renewed concerns over safety on the Sonapur-Khetri stretch of NH-27.
- Preliminary reports said the driver swerved to avoid an oncoming vehicle
- The bus then lost control and struck a tree on median
- Around 25 passengers were onboard when the accident took place
A night bus travelling from Guwahati towards Haflong met with a major accident at Sonapur after crashing into a tree on the road divider.
According to preliminary information, the accident occurred when the bus driver reportedly tried to avoid another vehicle coming from the opposite direction, resulting in the bus losing control and colliding with the tree planted on the central divider.
Around 25 passengers were travelling on the bus at the time of the incident. The passengers reportedly had a narrow escape, with no major casualties reported so far.
The accident comes shortly after a series of serious road mishaps in the Sonapur-Khetri stretch of NH-27, raising fresh concerns over road safety in the area.
Authorities are expected to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to the accident. Further details regarding any injuries and the condition of the passengers are awaited.
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