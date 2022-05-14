Guwahati: Waterlogging was caused by heavy rains in the early hours of Saturday in numerous parts of Guwahati. The constant rain disrupted normal life around the city, with commuters and pedestrians caught in knee-high water.

Due to the city's waterlogging, office-school attendees are having a difficult time. Floods have inundated areas such as Zoo Road, Chandmari, Hatigaon, and Beltola.

While water entered several homes, vehicles were stalled on highly wet roadways in other parts of the city, which had transformed into rivers, with motorists attempting to cross the flooded areas.

Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre in Guwahati has forecast continuous rain in most northeastern states until May 17. (Tuesday).

In addition, the centre has forecast thunderstorms and lightning, as well as strong to extremely heavy rainfall in isolated areas of Assam and Meghalaya.

Moisture intrusion from the Bay of Bengal, along with strong southerly and southwesterly winds, has resulted in this meteorological phenomenon.

Traffic advisories have been issued by the meteorological centre. People have been warned to stay away from regions that have frequent water logging. If heavy rain is forecast, cropped areas should have adequate drainage. The meteorological centre has also requested that everyone keep up with weather reports.

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