Guwahati: Heavy traffic congestion reported on roads to Zubeen Kshetra as fans throng venue

Heavy traffic congestion has been reported along roads leading to Zubeen Kshetra in Sonapur, as thousands of fans and admirers continue to make their way to the resting place of legendary singer Zubeen Garg on Zubeen Divas.

Traffic movement has been severely affected in Kamarkuchi and Sonapur, with long queues of vehicles reported on routes connecting the venue with Guwahati and Upper Assam.

According to traffic updates, congestion has been reported from Khanapara towards Zubeen Kshetra, while vehicles travelling from Upper Assam towards Sonapur have also been caught in the traffic snarl.

The route from the Dispur-Guwahati side to Kamarkuchi, which normally covers around 16-17 km, is showing a travel time of nearly one-and-a-half hours amid the congestion.

A large number of fans have been arriving at Zubeen Kshetra to pay their respects to Zubeen Garg as Assam observes Zubeen Divas and commemorates the singer's first death anniversary.

The heavy influx of vehicles and visitors has put additional pressure on the roads around Sonapur and Kamarkuchi, leading to significant delays for commuters travelling in both directions.

Traffic personnel have been deployed in the area to manage the movement of vehicles as the flow of visitors to Zubeen Kshetra continues.