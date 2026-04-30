Guwahati hit-and-run case: Driver arrested after woman dies near B Borooah College

Assam Police on Wednesday, April 29 arrested the driver allegedly involved in the fatal road accident near B Borooah College in Guwahati’s Ulubari locality that claimed the life of a woman earlier this week.

The accused has been identified as Jyotirmoy Nath. He was taken into custody by the traffic police of Paltan Bazar Police Station in connection with the incident.

Police said the mini truck allegedly involved in the accident has also been seized as part of the ongoing investigation.

The incident took place on Monday evening when the vehicle allegedly hit 52-year-old Sita Devi while she was crossing the road near B Borooah College. Authorities said the accident occurred at around 6:30 pm.

According to police, Sita Devi was first struck by a two-wheeler and was subsequently run over by another vehicle. She sustained critical injuries in the incident.

Local residents rushed the injured woman to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for treatment, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Witnesses stated that the vehicles involved fled the scene immediately after the accident. However, CCTV cameras installed in the area reportedly captured the sequence of events.

Following the incident, personnel of the Paltan Bazar traffic police collected CCTV footage and launched an investigation, leading to the arrest of the accused driver.

Police said further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the accident and identify the involvement of other vehicles.

The incident has renewed concerns over the increasing number of road accidents in Guwahati. Local residents also raised concerns over delays in emergency response following the mishap. Family members of the deceased said the tragedy comes shortly after the recent death of her husband, compounding the family’s distress.