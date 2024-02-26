A woman lost her life in a hit-and-run accident in Guwahati's Lalung Gaon locality near Jalukbari-Lokhra road (NH 37) on Sunday night. The fatal collision occurred as the woman was attempting to cross the road, struck by a speeding four-wheeler, resulting in her immediate death.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene hastily, leaving the victim behind. Garchuk Police promptly responded to the situation, arriving to collect the remains for a postmortem examination.

This unfortunate event follows a recent spate of hit-and-run accidents in Guwahati, highlighting growing concerns about road safety. Just days prior, Kamal Baruah, a young musician associated with the 'Smack Band,' met a tragic end in a hit-and-run incident in Bharalumukh area. A speeding dumper collided with Baruah's motorcycle at Bharalu point, shattering dreams and leaving hearts broken.

The day before that, Sumit Boro, a man residing in Guwahati due to work commitments, lost his life after being struck by an unknown vehicle near the DTO (District Transport Office) Betkuchi. Boro, originally from Barpeta, succumbed to his injuries at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). Garchuk Police has initiated a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident.

Speaking to India Today, the traffic police of Garchuk confirmed the ongoing investigation, emphasizing the gravity of the matter. The surge in hit-and-run incidents raises concerns about road safety and the need for stricter measures to prevent such tragic occurrences. Authorities continue their efforts to ensure justice for the victims and enhance road safety in the region.