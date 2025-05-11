In a case that has left the city stunned, police have arrested a woman and her partner for the gruesome murder of her 10-year-old son, whose body was found stuffed inside a suitcase near the Forest Department office at Basistha.

The victim, identified as Mrinmoy Barman, a Class V student of Navodaya Jatiya Vidyalaya, was discovered by a local scrap collector along the deserted roadside between Basistha and Indira Nagar. The man, noticing a suspicious black trolley bag abandoned among the bushes, made the horrifying discovery of human legs sticking out of the partially opened bag and promptly alerted authorities.

Responding to the call, Basistha Police arrived at the location and launched a swift investigation. The child’s identity was later confirmed through school records, revealing him as a student listed under roll number 1 at his school.

Suspicion quickly fell on the boy’s mother, Dipali Rajbongshi, a clinic worker who had earlier filed a missing complaint. However, discrepancies in her account led investigators to question her further. Under sustained interrogation, both Dipali and her partner, Jitumoni Haloi, a temporary staffer at the Accountant General’s office, confessed to the crime.

Police allege that the pair plotted to kill Mrinmoy, viewing him as an obstacle to their relationship. On the day of the crime, the accused reportedly lured the child from their Jayanagar home with chocolates, transported him on a motorcycle to Basistha, and carried with them a black suitcase — believed to have been pre-selected to conceal the body.

Investigators suspect the murder took place near the location where the suitcase was abandoned. Mrinmoy's schoolbag was also recovered from the scene, supporting this theory. After committing the crime, the couple attempted to destroy evidence and returned home, with Dipali continuing to feign concern as a distraught mother.

Both suspects have since been brought to the crime scene for reconstruction of the events, during which they admitted their roles. A magistrate has conducted an on-site inspection, and the victim’s remains have been sent for forensic examination to confirm the findings officially.

The brutality of the case and the involvement of the child’s own mother have triggered widespread outrage across Guwahati. Dipali Rajbongshi is currently held at Basistha Police Station as investigations proceed.