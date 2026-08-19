Guwahati Hospital ordered to pay Rs 5.65 lakh compensation in medical negligence case

The Assam State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed Dispur Polyclinic & Hospital to pay a total compensation of Rs 5,65,713 in a medical negligence case involving a woman who suffered a burn injury during her post-delivery recovery at the hospital.

According to the Commission’s judgment, the complainant had undergone a caesarean delivery at Dispur Polyclinic & Hospital on August 14, 2018. After being shifted to the recovery room, she sustained a severe burn injury to her right leg after an electric heater was placed near her while she was in a semi-conscious state.

The Commission observed that the burn injury occurred inside the hospital and held the hospital responsible for the negligent act. It noted that the hospital had failed to establish its defence with supporting evidence and concluded that the complainants were entitled to compensation.

The compensation awarded includes Rs 40,713 towards medical expenses, Rs 1 lakh for pain and suffering, Rs 2 lakh for mental and physical suffering, Rs 1 lakh for loss of amenities of life, Rs 1 lakh for the inconvenience caused to the child due to the mother being unable to breastfeed, and Rs 25,000 as litigation costs.

The Commission directed the hospital to deposit the awarded amount with its Registry within six weeks from the date of the judgment. Failure to comply would attract 9% annual interest on the awarded amount from the date of judgment until realisation.