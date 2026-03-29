Guwahati hosts first kids’ obstacle race, draws strong family turnout

Guwahati hosted its first children’s obstacle race on March 29, with hundreds of families turning up at Arya College Playground for the debut edition of ‘Junior Circuit’.

The event, organised by Culture Club Preschool, saw participation from children aged 3 to 15 in a format that avoided rankings and timings, focusing instead on activity and engagement.

More than 500 people attended, including around 250 children and 300 parents, indicating strong interest in community-led outdoor events. Organisers said the turnout highlights a demand for alternatives to screen-based leisure and structured indoor routines.

Participants navigated a nearly one-kilometre course featuring 15 obstacles such as crawling tunnels, balance beams and cargo nets. Parents joined children on the course, turning the event into a shared activity rather than a competitive race.

Nikhil Mozika, founder of Culture Club Preschool, said the initiative aims to encourage physical activity and build confidence among children. “Junior Circuit is designed to build confidence, resilience, and joy through real-life challenges,” he said, adding that the response shows families value such platforms.

Organisers also pointed to rising concerns over sedentary lifestyles among children, saying events like these offer a structured yet engaging way to promote outdoor play. All participants who completed the course were acknowledged, in line with the event’s emphasis on participation.

Following the response to its first edition, organisers plan to expand the format in future, positioning it as a recurring family-focused activity in the city.