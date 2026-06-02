Guwahati hosts major pickleball event with 210 matches across 22 categories

Guwahati hosted one of the region’s biggest pickleball tournaments over the weekend, with 130 players competing in 210 matches across 22 events at the Guwahati Open PWR 200.

Organised by the Assam Pickleball Association under the Indian Pickleball Association, the two-day competition brought together players from Assam, Nagaland, West Bengal and Delhi, highlighting the sport’s growing reach in the Northeast.

The tournament carried both National Ranking and Pickleball World Rankings (PWR) status, allowing participants to earn ranking points at the national and international levels.

Competition was held across junior, open and masters categories, with events for boys, girls, men, women and senior players. The diverse participation reflected the expanding player base of the sport in the region.

A prize purse of Rs 80,000 was distributed across the Men’s Open Singles and Doubles categories, along with the 30+ and 40+ Men’s Singles, Doubles and Mixed Doubles events.

The event recorded strong participation from both experienced and emerging players, underlining the rapid rise of pickleball in Assam and neighbouring states. The tournament also showcased the growing competitive structure being developed for the sport in the Northeast.

Officials of the Assam Pickleball Association said the turnout and level of competition were encouraging and emphasised the importance of such tournaments in identifying and nurturing talent. They added that hosting ranking events helps strengthen Assam’s position as a venue for national-level pickleball competitions.

The successful staging of the Guwahati Open PWR 200 marks another step in the sport’s development in the Northeast, where interest in pickleball has grown steadily in recent years.