Guwahati hosts premiere of ‘Bhupen da Uncut’, celebrating the legacy of the legendary maestro

The much-awaited premiere of ‘Bhupen da Uncut’, a documentary on legendary singer, composer, and Bharat Ratna awardee late Dr Bhupen Hazarika, was held today, September 7 at Anuradha Cineplex, Guwahati, at 11 am.

The event witnessed the presence of Dr Hazarika’s family, admirers, and dignitaries from Assam’s cultural and political spheres. His son Tej Hazarika, who had flown in from the United States along with his wife Candace Hazarika and son Sage Akash Hazarika, graced the occasion. Dr. Hazarika’s younger brother and noted singer Samar Hazarika was also present alongside other family members.

The premiere opened with a welcome address by Producer-Director Bobbeeta Sharma, who revealed that the documentary featured rare archival footage shot in 1999 in England. Executive Producer Chinmoy Sharma extended the vote of thanks.

Following the screening, Samar Hazarika expressed his emotions, stating that he felt “Bhupen da had come alive” through the documentary, which holds extensive and valuable material on the maestro. Tej Hazarika and his family also shared their excitement over the richness and variations of the film.

Several stalwarts from the world of culture and literature attended the screening, including Manju Bora, Sanjib Sabhapandit, Runu Devi, Loknath Goswami, Malobika Bora, Pradip Baruah, Anuradha Sarma Pujari, Utpal Dutta, and Dipannita Jaiswal among others.

The premiere also drew prominent political leaders across party lines, such as former Culture Minister Hemoprova Saikia, former Minister & MP Pradyut Bordoloi, Congress Legislature Party leader Debabrata Saikia, former APCC president Bhupen Kumar Borah, former Culture Minister Bismita Gogoi, and former MP Queen Oja.

‘Bhupen da Uncut’ offers an intimate, candid portrayal of Dr. Hazarika during his 1999 visit to England, where he participated in a cultural event organized by the Assam Medical College Doctors Alumni Group. In this rare footage, Bhupenda shares stories from his childhood, his association with cultural stalwarts like Jyoti Prasad Agarwala, his academic journey in New York, and his relationship with his wife Priyamvada Patel. The documentary also reveals his philosophy, ideology, and recitations of some previously unheard poems.

The documentary is directed and produced by Bobbeeta Sharma, with Chinmoy Sharma as Executive Producer, Ravindra Badgaiyan as Editor and Creative Director, Chinmoy Sharma handling cinematography, and narration script by Jimoni Choudhury.