Guwahati hosts roadshow as India eyes global maritime leadership at Mumbai summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's participation in India Maritime Week 2025 will strengthen the country's bid to become a leading maritime nation, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal announced during a regional roadshow in Guwahati on September 2.

The Inland Waterways Authority of India organised the northeastern roadshow as preparation for the flagship maritime event scheduled in Mumbai from October 27-31. Sonowal, who heads the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, revealed that maritime ministers from multiple countries will join Modi at the international gathering.

"Maritime ministers of several countries and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part, and his presence will strengthen us. Our aim is to make India a leading maritime country," Sonowal said during the Guwahati event.

The week-long Mumbai summit expects participation from traders, industry stakeholders, and experts representing around 100 countries. The gathering will serve as a platform for collaboration, investment discussions, and policy development aimed at expanding India's maritime capabilities.

Today's roadshow brought together policymakers, industry leaders, and stakeholders from across the region to examine inland waterways development, particularly focusing on river cruise tourism and urban water transport infrastructure.

Transport ministers from all northeastern states - Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, and Sikkim - received invitations to attend the proceedings. Union Minister of State Shantanu Thakur and Ministry Secretary TK Ramachandran participated in the discussions alongside senior IWAI officials.