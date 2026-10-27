Ghanakanta Gogoi, the accused in the October 26 shooting at Hotel Bilas Inn in Guwahati that left five people dead, is facing renewed scrutiny after an earlier complaint against him was reportedly filed at Pulibor Police Station in Jorhat in June 2024.

According to the information available, an FIR was lodged on June 12, 2024, alleging that Gogoi had used a false identity and claimed to be a resident of Jorhat. The complaint reportedly accused him and a group accompanying him of arriving armed at a business establishment in an attempt to take control of the premises.

The group allegedly assaulted several people during the incident. The allegations from the Jorhat case have not been independently verified, and details of the subsequent police investigation or its outcome were not immediately available.

The earlier complaint has brought attention to questions surrounding Gogoi’s identity and past activities as investigators probe the fatal shooting at Hotel Bilas Inn, near Bora Service on Guwahati’s GS Road.

Information related to the current case also suggests that Gogoi allegedly presented himself as a resident of Zoo Road in Guwahati. However, he was reportedly staying with his family in a rented accommodation in Saukuchi from October 6 onwards.

The discrepancy between the claimed address and his reported place of residence may form part of the broader inquiry into his background. The details, including the rental arrangement and the identity-related allegations, require confirmation from official records and investigators.

The shooting took place at around 9 pm on October 26 during a dispute reportedly linked to the lease agreement of Hotel Bilas Inn. Five people, including four members of the same family, were killed, while another person sustained gunshot injuries.

The deceased were identified as Helena Bharali, her son Debarshi Ishan Kashyap, Debarshi’s wife Rinika, Helena’s brother Bhudev Bharali, and Narayan Das, reportedly Bhudev’s caretaker. The injured driver, Satyendra Pathak, was taken to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

Gogoi, who had reportedly leased the hotel around a year ago, was arrested within an hour of the shooting, according to Guwahati Police Commissioner Partha Sarathi Mahanta. Police seized a .32-calibre pistol allegedly used in the attack.

Preliminary investigations have focused on the hotel’s expired lease agreement and discussions over its renewal. Reports have also raised allegations of unpaid rent and outstanding electricity dues, though investigators are examining the circumstances surrounding the dispute.

The reported 2024 complaint in Jorhat introduces an additional line of inquiry into Gogoi’s background. Investigators may need to establish the precise allegations made at the time, whether any charges were filed and whether the case resulted in further legal action.

Police have said the investigation into the Guwahati shooting remains underway, with further inquiries intended to establish the sequence of events and the circumstances that led to the deaths.

The allegations concerning the earlier Jorhat incident and Gogoi’s identity should be treated as claims pending verification. His involvement in the current shooting is being investigated through the ongoing legal process, and he is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.