A Kamrup (Metro) district court has remanded Ghanakanta Gogoi, the accused in the killing of five people at Hotel Bilas Inn in Guwahati, to seven days of police custody.

Gogoi was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court on Tuesday evening, October 27, following his arrest in connection with the October 26 shooting in the Ulubari area, a senior official of the Guwahati Police Commissionerate said.

The shooting reportedly stemmed from a dispute over the lease and management of the hotel in Lachit Nagar. According to preliminary investigations, Gogoi allegedly opened fire on six people during a meeting convened to resolve disagreements over the property's management and facilities.

Five people died in the incident, while the sixth victim, identified as Satyendra Pathak, remains under treatment at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Police said Gogoi, 34, had entered into a five-year lease agreement with the hotel owners on September 10, 2025, at a monthly rent of around Rs 1.8 lakh. Differences reportedly emerged after he renovated the property, leading to disagreements over its use and the provision of facilities.

The dispute escalated during the meeting on October 26, with an argument reportedly turning into a physical altercation before the accused allegedly opened fire.

Gogoi, originally from Dibrugarh and currently residing in Guwahati's Sawkuchi area, was traced to the Basistha Police Station area and taken into custody. Police have also seized the pistol allegedly used in the shooting.

A six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by Joint Commissioner of Police Ankur Jain, has been constituted to investigate the case. Forensic teams have collected evidence from the crime scene, including empty cartridge cases and live .32-calibre cartridges.

Police are questioning the accused to establish the sequence of events and determine the circumstances that led to the shooting. Further investigation is underway.