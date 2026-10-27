The expired lease agreement of Hotel Bilas Inn and discussions over its renewal have emerged as a key angle in the investigation into Monday night's shooting near Bora Service on GS Road in Guwahati.

The accused, Ghanakanta Gogoi, who had taken the hotel on lease around a year ago, was reportedly present for discussions on renewing the agreement after it expired. Preliminary information suggests that a dispute broke out during the meeting.

Gogoi allegedly had not paid rent for a year and had outstanding electricity dues, according to preliminary reports. Police are investigating whether the alleged financial dispute contributed to the shooting.

The victims have been identified as Helena Bharali, her son Debarshi Ishan Kashyap, Debarshi's wife Rinika, Helena's brother Bhudev Bharali, and Narayan Das, reportedly Bhudev's caretaker.

The incident has left Debarshi and Rinika's two children, a seven-year-old daughter and a two-year-old son, without their parents.

Satyendra Pathak, a driver, sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

The accused allegedly used a .32-calibre pistol in the shooting. Police have arrested Gogoi and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, with the expired lease and renewal discussions forming a key part of the preliminary inquiry.