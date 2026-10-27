The lone survivor of Monday night's shooting at Hotel Bilas Inn in Guwahati is in stable condition and will require further medical tests, an official said on October 27.

Satyen Pathak was among six people shot during a dispute between the property's owner and its leaseholder at the hotel near Bora Service on GS Road. The attack left five people dead, while Pathak was the only person to survive.

Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Superintendent Devajit Choudhury said the bullet passed through Pathak's right hand without damaging any vital organs. He added that the survivor would need to remain in hospital for a few more days.

Meanwhile, post-mortem examinations of the five deceased were underway at GMCH. Their bodies will be handed over to their families after the necessary formalities are completed, Choudhury said.

Police said all five deceased were associated with the hotel owner, with four of them belonging to the same family.

Guwahati Police Commissioner Partha Sarathi Mahanta said the accused, identified as Ghanakanta Gogoi, the property's leaseholder, was arrested from the Paltan Bazar area within an hour of the shooting. The incident took place at around 9 pm on Monday.

Police also seized a licensed .32-bore pistol allegedly used in the shooting, Mahanta said.