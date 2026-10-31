The police investigation into the Guwahati hotel shooting has hit a snag after a search of prime accused Ghanakanta Gogoi’s rented accommodation in Saukuchi failed to yield any substantial evidence, according to reports on Saturday, October 31.

The police team conducted a three-hour search at the residence, hoping to recover documents related to the lease agreement of Hotel Bilas Inn, which is believed to be central to the shooting that took place on Monday, October 26. The incident left five people dead, including four members of the hotel owner’s family, while another person was injured.

However, investigators could not find the lease-related paperwork during the operation. Police also searched for the keys to Gogoi’s car, which was parked at the premises, but failed to locate them. As a result, the vehicle could not be examined for possible evidence.

The team returned with some additional information related to the case, but the search did not produce any major breakthrough.

In a separate development, Gogoi’s wife, Junmoni Gogoi, surrendered before the police in Dhemaji on Saturday. She did not speak to the media following her surrender.

Junmoni had earlier claimed that her husband opened fire in self-defence. The same claim was also made by the accused’s sister-in-law. The circumstances surrounding the shooting and the claims made by the accused’s family remain part of the ongoing investigation.

The failure to recover the expected documents or access the accused’s vehicle could pose further challenges for investigators as they work to establish the sequence of events leading to the shooting and determine the circumstances behind the deaths.