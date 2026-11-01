The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the shooting at Hotel Bilas Inn in Guwahati, which left five people dead and one injured, has obtained the arms licence of accused Ghanakanta Gogoi's pistol and summoned his wife, Junmoni Gogoi, for questioning on Sunday, November 1.

Junmoni has been directed to appear at Paltan Bazar Police Station with documents relevant to the investigation and the keys of vehicles linked to the case. Investigators are expected to question her about the documents and seek further information that could help establish the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The SIT has temporarily put on hold its planned recreation of the crime scene at the hotel. The exercise was intended to help investigators reconstruct the sequence of events and understand how the firing unfolded.

For now, the team is focusing on collecting documents, examining available evidence and verifying details connected to the case before proceeding with further investigative steps.

The arms licence obtained by the SIT is expected to form part of its examination of the weapon allegedly used in the shooting. Investigators are also looking into other aspects of the case to establish the sequence of events and determine what led to the incident.

Five Killed, One Injured in Hotel Shooting

The shooting at Hotel Bilas Inn claimed the lives of five people: hotel owner Helena Bharali, her son Debarshi Kashyap, her daughter-in-law Rinki Kashyap, Bhudev Bharali and Narayan Das.

Satyendra Pathak, the hotel's caretaker, was injured in the incident and admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where he is undergoing treatment.

Ghanakanta Gogoi is the accused in the case. Investigators are examining the circumstances surrounding the shooting, including a reported dispute over the hotel's lease and rent.

Members of the family have also raised questions about the circumstances of the incident, adding to the issues being examined by the investigating team.

The SIT is continuing to gather evidence and verify information to establish the sequence of events and determine the circumstances that led to the shooting. Further investigative steps are expected to follow as the team examines the material collected so far.