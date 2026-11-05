Satyendra Pathak, who was injured in the October 26 shooting at Hotel Bilas Inn in Guwahati that left five people dead, was discharged from Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Thursday, November 5 after recovering from his injuries.

Pathak, who worked as the driver of Bhudev Bharali, was among those injured when the prime accused, Ghanakanta Gogoi, allegedly opened fire at the hotel. He had sustained bullet injuries in the incident and was undergoing treatment at GMCH.

GMCH Superintendent Dr Devajit Choudhury said Pathak received comprehensive medical care, including surgery, medication, physiotherapy and psychiatric support. He was also treated for depression and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) following the shooting.

“Pathak has been discharged after receiving the necessary medical treatment, including surgery, medication, physiotherapy and psychiatric care. He was also treated for depression and post-traumatic stress disorder following the traumatic incident,” Dr Choudhury said.

According to the superintendent, Pathak was initially admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU), where he remained under close medical supervision.

Dr Choudhury also said Pathak appeared relieved after being informed about Gogoi's death in a police encounter in Sivasagar on Wednesday.

“He was admitted to the ICU, where he received regular monitoring and the necessary medical care and protection. When we informed him about the encounter involving Ghanakanta Gogoi, he eventually smiled. We felt that the news had brought him a sense of relief,” he said.

The superintendent added that Pathak had reportedly been living with the fear of a possible repeat of the incident before learning about Gogoi's death.

Meanwhile, Gogoi's body was brought to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh on Wednesday evening under heavy police security, hours after he was killed in an alleged exchange of fire with police in Sivasagar.

His body was taken to the hospital's forensic department, where it was kept overnight. The post-mortem examination is scheduled to be conducted on Thursday, after which the body will be handed over to his family.

According to Sivasagar Superintendent of Police Papori Chetia, the incident occurred around 3.10 am on Wednesday, November 4, when a police team was transporting Gogoi from Guwahati to Sivasagar in connection with a case registered in the district.

The police said the team had stopped the vehicle and allowed Gogoi to step out to relieve himself. At that point, he allegedly snatched a revolver from one of the police personnel and fired three rounds at the team.

Another officer opened fire in response, claiming to be acting in self-defence and to protect his colleagues. Gogoi sustained a bullet injury to his chest and was rushed to Sivasagar Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Sub-Inspector Debashish Sharma of Sivasagar Sadar Police Station was injured in the alleged attack. He is undergoing treatment at Jaysagar Hospital and is stated to be stable and out of danger.