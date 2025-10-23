Guwahati issues strict guidelines for Zubeen cremation site: No alcohol, visiting hours 6 AM–10 PM

The District Magistrate of Kamrup Metropolitan, Sumit Sattawan, has issued an official order to maintain the sanctity of the cremation ground of legendary singer Zubeen Garg at Hatimura, Kamarkuchi, Guwahati.

According to the order, the cremation ground will remain open to visitors from 6:00 AM to 10:00 PM daily. Visitors will not be allowed beyond these hours.

Entry will be strictly prohibited for anyone under the influence of alcohol or other intoxicants, and the consumption, serving, or distribution of liquor is banned both within the premises and in its vicinity.



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The directive comes after consultations with local stakeholders to ensure the site remains a place of respect and homage.

The order is effective immediately, with enforcement responsibilities delegated to police and administrative officials across Kamrup Metropolitan District.

Authorities hope the measures will preserve the dignity of the site while allowing fans to pay their respects in an orderly manner.