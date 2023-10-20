In a bid to tackle violation of traffic rules in Guwahati, the police has activated the Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) cameras in the city.

With rush already building up in Guwahati over the Durga Puja festive season, the traffic police has stepped up its vigil by activating ITMS cameras in several parts of the city to keep a hawk eye on traffic rule violators. Now the physical involvement of police personnel on the roads of Guwahati will cease and instead traffic violators will receive an SMS showing their e-challans in their mobile phones within a span of 24 hours.

DCP Traffic Jayanta Sarathi Borah said that the National Information Centre (NIC) will monitor 61 Internet Protocol (IP) cameras deployed throughout the city. He further said that Intelligent Traffic Management System uses standard surveillance IP cameras to capture the video for analysis. Here the DCP Traffic called upon the citizens to wear helmets while riding a two wheeler and seat belts while driving a four wheeler vehicle.

The DCP Traffic further said that upto Rs 15 lakh per day is collected from violators by the city police after ITMS was activated in Guwahati city last year.

Noteworthy here is that the ITMS was introduced in Guwahati last year to ensure smooth movement of traffic, check traffic violations and serve e-challans.

The ITMS system has been activated vigorously to check the incidents of traffic violations which rise significantly during the festive seasons of Durga Puja and Diwali.