The Guwahati Metropolitan Drinking Water & Sewerage Board (GMDW&SB) has announced a temporary suspension of water supply across its service areas to facilitate a robotic survey of the Clear Water Pumping Main Pipeline.





The survey, aimed at identifying weak welding points and potential leakages, will enhance the city’s water distribution system for long-term efficiency and reliability.



According to an official notification, the water supply disruption will occur in three phases: February 12–15, February 19–22, and February 25–28.





During this period, advanced robotic technology will be employed to detect and rectify pipeline flaws, preventing future technical failures.



The Guwahati Jal Board has assured residents that the maintenance work is crucial for improving water supply services. Expressing regret for the inconvenience, officials have urged consumers to store sufficient water in advance to meet their daily needs.