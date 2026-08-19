Guwahati jewellery shop owner robbed of cash, gold ornaments at gunpoint in Lal Ganesh

A jewellery shop owner was allegedly robbed of cash and gold ornaments worth several lakh rupees at gunpoint in Guwahati’s Lal Ganesh area on August 8, with the incident coming to light on Wednesday, August 19.

According to information available, the robbery took place at around 10.30 pm when the businessman was returning home after closing his jewellery shop for the day. The alleged assailants reportedly intercepted him near his residence and snatched a bag he was carrying.

The bag allegedly contained cash and gold jewellery worth several lakh rupees. During the incident, the assailants reportedly fired a shot into the air before fleeing the area with the valuables.

The incident has drawn attention to the security of jewellery traders in Guwahati, particularly in view of a recent robbery reported in Borbari, where armed assailants allegedly targeted a jewellery-related business.

The Dispur Police are yet to reportedly identify the perpetrators or make a breakthrough in the case. Further details regarding the investigation and the exact value of the stolen cash and jewellery are awaited.