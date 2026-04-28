Guwahati jewellery showroom burgled after CCTV sabotaged with chewing gum

In an unusual case of burglary, thieves allegedly used chewing gum to disable surveillance systems before breaking into a jewellery showroom in the Christian Basti area of Guwahati in the early hours of Tuesday, April 28.

The incident occurred at the Giva Jewellery showroom, where miscreants are suspected to have executed the theft with premeditated planning. According to preliminary reports, CCTV footage indicates that the accused obstructed cameras using chewing gum, effectively impairing the surveillance system prior to entering the premises.

Investigators believe that a substantial quantity of gold and diamond ornaments may have been stolen, although the exact value of the loss is yet to be officially determined.

A team from Assam Police, led by personnel from Dispur Police Station, reached the site shortly after the incident was reported. The area has since been secured, and forensic and technical teams are examining the available footage and evidence to identify those involved.

Police officials stated that further details will emerge following a comprehensive assessment of the inventory and analysis of the surveillance data. An investigation is currently underway.