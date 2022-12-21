In a major step towards meeting drinking water requirements in the city, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma partially commissioned the JICA-assisted Guwahati Water Supply Project with a capacity to supply water to 13,000 households.

Further, the state government assured the city dwellers rest of the project and other water supply projects under various stages of execution would be completed within the stipulated timeframe.

Earlier, the Assam state government decided to stop the municipal water supply system under the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) in areas where'JICA' the project water supply has been initiated.

Also Read: Guwahati municipal water supply to be stopped in areas where 'JICA' project has been initiated

Further, the Guwahati Jal Board has urged the citizens to take advantage of domestic connectivity under the new project for an uninterrupted water supply.

Notably, in areas of Guwahati city where the drinking water supply for domestic supply has been made available after the successful trial water supply system of the JICA project implemented under the Gauhati Jal Board, the existing water supply system of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation will soon be stopped.

On the other hand, the Gauhati Jal Board has appealed to the people of the concerned areas to avail of this facility immediately as the majority of the residents of these areas are yet to apply for domestic connection of drinking water under the new system.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the board held in the meeting room of his office at Janata Bhawan with Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs and Irrigation Ashok Singhal.