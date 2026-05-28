Guwahati joins nationwide Eid al-Adha celebrations amid tight security arrangements

Muslims across India celebrated Eid al-Adha on Thursday, May 28 with prayers held at mosques and Eidgahs from early morning, as authorities maintained heightened security arrangements to ensure peaceful observance of the festival.

Along with the rest of the country, celebrations were witnessed across Assam, including in Guwahati, where large numbers of devotees gathered at mosques and Eidgahs to offer Namaz.

In Guwahati, significant congregations were reported from Hatigaon and Machkhowa during the early hours of the day. At the Machkhowa Eidgah Maidan, worshippers conveyed messages of peace, unity, and communal harmony.

Across Assam, Eid prayers and celebrations were also held peacefully in Dibrugarh, Kokrajhar, Sipajhar, Jogighopa, and several other districts, with devotees turning out in large numbers.

Elsewhere in the country, major congregations were reported at Delhi’s Jama Masjid and Fatehpuri Masjid, where thousands assembled for morning prayers. Worshippers at Jama Masjid conveyed messages of brotherhood and national harmony during the occasion.

Authorities across several states implemented extensive security measures ahead of the festival. In Delhi, police conducted route marches and flag marches in sensitive localities and mixed-population areas to maintain law and order.

In Uttar Pradesh, heavy security deployment was witnessed in multiple districts, including Sambhal, where Eid prayers were conducted peacefully under the supervision of senior police officials. Personnel were stationed at Eidgahs and mosques to manage crowds and regulate traffic movement.

In Rajasthan, large crowds gathered at the Khwaja Garib Nawaz Dargah after the opening of the Jannati Darwaza early in the morning. Peaceful celebrations were similarly reported from Maharashtra, West Bengal, Bihar, and several other states.

Authorities across the country confirmed that Eid al-Adha celebrations concluded peacefully without any major untoward incidents being reported from key states.