The Kamrup (M) district administration asked schools of Guwahati not to conduct any examination during Ambubachi Mela which is scheduled to be held from June 22, reports emerged on June 6..

A meeting was conducted in April in the conference room of the Kamrup Metro Deputy Commissioner on Friday to discuss how to organise the "Ambubachi Mela," which would take place from June 22 to June 26, 2023, without incident. Dhrubajyoti Hazarika, an additional deputy commissioner (ADC), presided over the meeting.

Pallav Gopal Jha, the deputy commissioner of Kamrup (M), issued a notification requesting that tests not be held during Ambubachi so that students would not encounter any difficulties getting to the exam site.

The meeting was attended by top officials from the District Administration, Assam Police, senior 'Dolois' (priests), and Kamakhya Devalaya office bearers.

The ADC stated that the Kamrup (Metro) district administration will coordinate with all departments and Kamakhya Devalaya to ensure a trouble-free 'Ambubachi Mela' this year.

According to the ADC, the number of devotee camps was increased from three to five last year, but the district administration plans to boost it even more this year.

During the meeting, Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) was assigned the responsibility of adopting particular measures to preserve the hygiene of the full city of Guwahati including the temple premises during the five-day 'Ambubachi Mela'.