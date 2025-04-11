A series of critical initiatives aimed at improving urban infrastructure, streamlining municipal services, and promoting sustainable development in Guwahati were unveiled at a press conference held at the Conference Hall of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC), Uzan Bazar.

The newly-issued agendas were announced by the Mayor of Guwahati, along with the Deputy Mayor and GMC Commissioner.

House service connection under Guwahati Jal Board

One of the key announcements was the migration of water supply services from GMC to the Guwahati Jal Board. To facilitate this transition, a subsidy of Rs 9,500 is being offered to customers opting for a 15mm diameter GJB pipe connection. The subsidy is also extended to religious institutions, community halls, namghars, women’s groups, and clubs. A joint survey is currently being conducted by GJB and GMC to ensure a smooth transition. GMC water supply will be discontinued from July 1, 2025, and the subsidy offer is valid until June 30, 2025.

House numbering through GIS mapping

To enhance urban planning and service delivery, GMC has launched a GIS-based house numbering system for all residential and commercial establishments. The survey, carried out by Geovista Technologies Pvt. Ltd., has been completed in 27 wards, with the remaining areas to be covered by year-end. Installation of unique house number plates will begin this month, and GMC has urged citizens to cooperate fully with the initiative.

Property tax rebate for urban forests, clean Podulis

GMC has introduced a property tax rebate of up to 10 per cent for households that maintain urban forests or have designated ‘Swachha Poduli’ (clean courtyards). A dedicated online portal will soon be launched to invite applications; the move aims to encourage ecological sustainability and community cleanliness. Entries will be verified by GMC officials before rebates are awarded.

Rainwater harvesting and dry bore well

Reinforcing its commitment to sustainable water use, GMC announced free installation of rainwater harvesting systems in schools and public institutions willing to adopt the practice. Additionally, organizations with dry bore wells or tube wells are encouraged to approach GMC for recharge solutions.

Trade licensing

To enhance the 'Ease of Doing Business', GMC is revamping its trade license system. The existing process required multiple licenses for different services under one roof and was based on difficult-to-assess income brackets. Trade license categories were based on income criteria, resulting in almost 75 per cent of the businesses generating trade license in the lowest category.

Key changes include:

Single trade license for multiple similar businesses under one establishment which will be clubbed under broad heads.

Removal of redundant trade categories.