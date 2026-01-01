Guwahati–Kolkata Vande Bharat sleeper train approved, flag-off soon

India’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper train will run on the Guwahati–Kolkata route, marking a major push for faster overnight rail travel in eastern and northeastern India. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the service will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the coming days, following the completion of testing and certification.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomed the approval in a post on X on January 1, thanking the Prime Minister “for approving India’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper train from Guwahati–Kolkata, which will greatly cater to passengers of both States”, and expressing gratitude to Vaishnaw “for supporting Assam’s railway needs”.

Addressing a press conference, Vaishnaw said the Guwahati–Kolkata corridor has been chosen as the first proposed route for the sleeper variant. “The testing and certification of the Vande Bharat Sleeper train have been completed… Prime Minister Modi will flag off the inaugural service on this route in the coming days,” he said, calling it a milestone for long-distance overnight journeys with “world-class facilities, enhanced safety, and a modern travel experience”.

The announcement follows the final high-speed trial on the Kota–Nagda section, where the indigenously built train touched 180 kmph. The rake will have 16 coaches — 11 three-tier AC, four two-tier AC and one first AC — with a total capacity of 823 passengers.

Railway officials said fares have been fixed at around Rs 2,300 for 3AC, Rs 3,000 for 2AC and Rs 3,600 for first AC, with food included. The service is expected to benefit business travellers, families, students and tourists seeking a faster and more reliable overnight connection between the two cities.

The sleeper version introduces upgraded berths with improved cushioning, automatic doors with vestibules, better suspension and noise reduction, and redesigned interiors with modern lighting. Safety features include the Kavach anti-collision system, an emergency talk-back system, advanced driver cab controls, and sanitation measures using disinfectant technology. The train also features an aerodynamic exterior and automatic exterior passenger doors, setting a new benchmark for overnight rail travel.