Fresh landslides have occurred in sections of Guwahati as a result of the recent heavy rains.

A house was completely demolished by a mudslide from the hills, injuring one person. The incident occurred in Guwahati's Namoni district of Kamakhya.

The incident has taken place at the residence of Mondeep Mazumdar. The injured person has been identified as Moni Dutta.

Waterlogging has occurred in several parts of the city, and traffic movement has been hampered, causing hardship to residents and commuters alike.

Meanwhile, floods in Guwahati continue to cause havoc, with several portions of the city waterlogged for the third day in a row on Thursday. Rukminigaon, Anil Nagar, Nabin Nagar, Hatigaon, Zoo Road, Beltola, and other areas are still flooded.