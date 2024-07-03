In a sensational incident at Six Mile in Guwahati, a law student was abducted from her PG accommodation.

The kidnapping took place following the student's rejection of a love proposal, leading to a dramatic series of events that concluded with her rescue and an arrest.

The victim, a law student, was reportedly abducted by Ashraf Zaman and his accomplices. However, the student managed to escape from her abductor's clutches and sought refuge at Narayana Hospital in Amingaon.

Hospital authorities, noticing her distressed state, quickly intervened and ensured her safety.

Dispur police swiftly acted on the case and arrested Ashraf Zaman, one of the individuals involved in the abduction.

Further investigations are underway to apprehend any additional suspects and to uncover more details about the motive and execution of the kidnapping.